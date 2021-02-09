AbbyPD Looking For Ware Street Market Robbery Suspect

Abbotsford – On Sunday morning (@9:20AM February 7), AbbyPD responded to the Ware Street Market for a report of a robbery. The cashier reported that a male suspect walked into the store, produced a firearm, and demanded cash. While committing the robbery, the suspect deployed pepper-spray on the cashier.

Thankfully, the victim sustained only minor injuries.

The victim was able to provide a limited suspect description: a male of unknown age, standing 6 feet tall with a medium to large build. He was wearing sunglasses, a dark jacket with the hood up, and blue jeans. A more detailed description may be released upon review of CCTV.

The suspect stole numerous lottery tickets before fleeing from the store. An older model grey Chrysler 300 was seen fleeing the area and may be associated with this robbery.

If you saw someone matching this description around 2655 Ware Street on Sunday, February 7th between 9:00 and 9:30 am, or if you have CCTV, dashcam video, or information about this investigation, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.