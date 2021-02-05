AbbyPD – WANTED – Mark Glynn – Warrants for Stolen Property

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is looking for Mark GLYNN, who is wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants. GLYNN has breached numerous court-ordered conditions including permanently removing his electronic monitoring device in late January 2021.

In June 2020- An AbbyPD officer observed GLYNN driving on Old Yale Road. GLYNN has court conditions not to occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle. When officers attempted to pull GLYNN over, he fled.

AbbyPD Forensic Identification Unit located evidence indicating that GLYNN had been in a stolen Honda Civic located in November 2020.

GLYNN is wanted for the following charges:

• Possession of Stolen Property

• Breach of Probation x 3• Breach of Release order x 4

• Flight from Police

• Driving while Prohibited x 4

GLYNN stands 6’2” feet tall, weighs 264 pounds, has short hair brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of “Marcus” on his left forearm, “Blake” on his right forearm, and a tattoo of a crying queen on his left upper arm.

Anyone with information about Mark GLYNN’s whereabouts is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text AbbyPD at 222973 (abbypd).AbbyPD files: 2020-23194 & 2020-44726