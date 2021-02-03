District of Mission – Mayoral By-Election Dates

Mission — The District of Mission has announced that the municipal by-election will take place on April 24, 2021.

The by-election has been called after previous Mayor Pam Alexis, became MLA for Abbotsford-Mission in 2020. In the absence of a Mayor, District Council has rotated as Acting Mayor each month.

Key dates:

Nomination Period Starts: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Nomination Period Ends: Friday, March 19, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.

Advanced Voting Days: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Sunday, April 18, 2021

General Voting Day: Saturday, April 24, 2021

Advanced voting will occur at the Mission Leisure Centre. All information and updates will be available at mission.ca/elections and shared on the District of Mission social media channels.