Chilliwack Pump Track at the Landing Opens – Designed for Bikes, Scooters, Skateboards

Chilliwack – Chilliwack is now home to the largest paved pump track in North America! The newly constructed pump track facility at the Landing (9145 Corbould Street) is officially open to riders of all ages. This paved, looping and undulating circuit is designed for bicycles, scooters, skateboards, and more. The track consists of two separate circuits, one for advanced abilities and one for less experienced riders. The rollers along the track allow riders to build and carry momentum around the circuit, rather than pedaling. Both circuits are designed to be ridden one way following the direction arrows on the track.

In 2019, the City of Chilliwack received additional one-time gas tax revenues, and Council selected this project to fund. Featuring around 500 linear metres of track and a tunnel crossover, this facility will allow Chilliwack to host large scale competitions in the future, when health regulations allow.

“This project is a great addition to Chilliwack’s outdoor recreational opportunities and I would like to thank the Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association for bringing this idea forward to our Parks and Trails Advisory Committee for Council’s consideration,” said Mayor Popove. “While we cannot get together to mark the completion of this new recreational space in our city right now, we look forward to celebrating with many of you in the future.”

The customized design features a main staging and starting area for the advanced circuit, a starting area for the easier circuit, and a second starting point for the advanced circuit. Artificial turf was incorporated into this design to increase durability and reduce maintenance costs for this year-round, outdoor recreational facility.