Op/Ed – Chilliwack Métis Endorse Dr. Carin Bondar in Chilliwack School Board By-election

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Métis Association (CMA) recognizes that the upcoming Chilliwack (SD33) Board of Education byelection is an extremely important one. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) identified 94 Calls to Action and several are focused on the education of our youth. As former Senator Murray Sinclair once stated, “Education got us into this mess and education will get us out”.

The Chilliwack Métis Association board considered all of the candidates and the only candidate who acknowledged we are on the unceded territory of the Stó:lō people is Dr. Carin Bondar. Furthermore, Dr. Bondar is the only candidate that is actively promoting a platform supporting the TRC Calls to Action on education.

Education is the key to walking the journey of reconciliation. Every child matters and, throughout their education, our Indigenous children should be able to think about four key questions: where do I come from, where am I going, why am I here, and -most importantly, who am I?

From the perspective of the CMA Board of Directors, Dr. Carin Bondar is the only candidate who possesses the skills, knowledge and cultural competence to support our First Nations, Métis, and Inuit children with these four key questions, while also ensuring they receive the quality education they have always deserved.

Peter Lang

President – Chilliwack Métis Association