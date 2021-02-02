FV Real Estate Board – January 2021 Another Record Setter

Surrey (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a month that is usually one of the quietest in real estate, Fraser Valley’s market continued at a breakneck pace, producing the strongest January sales on record as well as a modest uptick in new listings.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board processed a total of 1,718 sales of all property types on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in January 2021, an increase of 76 per cent compared to January 2020 and 18 per cent fewer then were processed in December 2020. Sales in January set a new, record high for the month; 72 per cent above the 10-year average, and 28 per cent higher than the previous record of 1,338 sales set in January 2016.

“Buyers are very motivated right now,” said Chris Shields, President of the Board, “Lending rates are the lowest they’ve ever been, your housing dollar goes further in the Fraser Valley and we’ve seen a societal shift in the last year in how people value their homes. People are asking us to find them more space.

The Board received 2,784 new listings in January 2021, an increase of 26 per cent compared to January of last year. Total active inventory for the month was 4,210, down 18 per cent from last year’s 5,143 active listings, and still 30 per cent below the 10-year average.

In January 2021, the average number of days to sell a single-family detached home in the Fraser Valley was 35, compared to 60 days in January 2020; 28 days on average to sell a townhome and 37 days for apartments, compared to 47 and 49 days respectively, in January of last year.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity