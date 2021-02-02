AbbyPD Valentine’s Day: Cards with a Twist -Raising Awareness About Domestic Violence

Abbotsford – The AbbyPD Domestic Violence Unit has created a series of Valentine’s Day cards aimed at promoting domestic and intimate partner violence awareness. On the surface, the cards look just like regular greeting cards,featuring typical Valentine’s Day messages like “I love you so much it hurts” and “You knock me off my feet”.

However, the back of each card reveals the following message:“DYK that the Abbotsford Police Department responded to 1376 calls for service that were related to domestic violence. The sentiment on the front of this card is not a metaphor. Someone you may know experiences abuse at the hands of someone they love. It’s time to #SpeakOut. If you, or someone you know needs support or help, call 604-859-5225.”

AbbyPD’s #SpeakOut campaign encourages those who need help to contact the Abbotsford Police Department. If you need help please call 9-1-1 (emergencies) or to report a non-emergency, please call AbbyPD at 604-859-5225or text 222973. If you have questions about how to safely leave an abusive relationship or would like to learn more about our local resources, please contact the AbbyPD Domestic Violence Unit at 604-864-4845 or emailaskdvu@abbypd.ca.