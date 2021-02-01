Jazz Musician Wins Fort Langley Jazz Fest Raffle Jackpot

Fort Langley/Vancouver – A Vancouver musician and performer at the 2020 Fort Langley Virtual Jazz & Arts Festival is the lucky winner of the festival’s first 50/50 raffle draw, taking home $1,805.

Trumpeter, international touring and recording artist, and music educator, Malcolm Aiken purchased two $50 ticket packages online in January because he “really wanted to support the festival. It’s such a great organization.”

“I was super surprised to get the call saying I had won,” he said. “It was very unexpected. I’m going to put the winnings towards a new horn I’ve been eyeing.”

Aiken performed at last year’s festival in the world-Latin band, Mazacote, and also with the Siobhan Walsh Band in their Tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The total jackpot amounted to $3,610.00 with proceeds split 50/50 between the winner and the festival.

This was the festival’s first 50/50 raffle and like its first virtual festival in 2020, organizers had a quick and steep learning curve.

“We had to learn all of the rules for hosting a raffle draw including where and how we could sell tickets,” said Zukas. “We planned to sell tickets in-person around the Village, but we were not able to because of COVID-related restrictions. We’ll definitely do a raffle again now that we know how.”

Festival organizers plan on holding their next 50/50 raffle leading up to and during this year’s festival, July 23 – 25. ”It’s a great way for people to support the festival and musicians, and fun for participants to win half of a pot of money,” said Zukas.

Established in 2018, the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is a not-for-profit organization whose mandate is to enrich cultural life in the Fraser Valley by bringing together emerging and established jazz acts and visual artists to Fort Langley. The festival provides opportunities for BC musicians to connect with new audiences, supports opportunities for artist education and professional development and offers music lovers access to world-class performances while providing economic benefit and exposure to the community.