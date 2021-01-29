Updates on COVID Outbreaks at Three Provincial Corrections Centres

Fraser Valley/Surrey/Maple Ridge – Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Surrey Pretrial Services Centre on January 20, 2021, North Fraser Pretrial Centre (Port Coquitlam) on January 22, 2021,and Fraser Regional Correctional Centre (Maple Ridge) on January 27, 2021. Mass testing was conducted at both pretrial centres and the results indicate that there are limited active cases of COVID-19 in two units at Surrey Pretrial Services Centre and one unit at North Fraser Pretrial Centre.

It was determined by Fraser Health that there was no need to conduct mass testing at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre, where the positive cases are limited to one living unit. Those affected units are operating with limited movement and the individuals in those units are restricted to those units and are not being transported to attend court appearances.

For individuals in non-affected units in the three centres, it has been determined that there is no greater risk of COVID-19 transmission than was the case before the outbreaks, due to the isolation and health and safety protocols in place. Those individuals in unaffected units continue with their normal living routines, including programming and attendance at court, as required.