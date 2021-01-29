Province Spends $12M for Invasive Species Programs

Fraser Valley – Invasive Species. Just drive around the Valley, especially places like Hope Slough, and you’ll see the growth everywhere.

The B.C. government is investing another $12 million to assist with the detection and removal of invasive species, as part of its economic recovery plan to support jobs and help communities cope with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $12 million in funding will provide training and job opportunities to support the detection of new invasive species incursions, control priority invasive species throughout the province and help increase public awareness and reporting of invasive species sightings. Of that $12 million: