Pearl Life Renewal Virtual Fundraiser February 18

Fraser Valley – The PEARL Life Renewal Society empowers girls & women who are sexually exploited, trafficked & in prostitution, through support, and education, to embrace hope & renewal.

Pearl Life are a team of dedicated individuals and volunteers seeking the wellbeing of sexually exploited girls and women in Chilliwack.

Join them February 18th at 7pm for their 5th Annual Fundraiser and Awareness Event, MOMENTUM – Moving Forward For Change.

Pre-register by February 5 at www.givergy.ca/PEARLevent for a chance to win a dozen cupcakes!