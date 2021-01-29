New COVID International Travel Measures Include Paying For Your Own Quarantine

Ottawa/Victoria – (with files from MSN) Canada’s main airlines are suspending service to popular sun destinations while travellers returning from abroad will quarantine in a designated hotel as they await results of a COVID-19 test administered at the airport, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.

The catch is that you are on the hook for expenses.

Trudeau says that requirement could cost each traveller more than $2000.

Those with negative test results will be able to quarantine for the rest of the mandatory two weeks at home, while those with positive tests will isolate in designated government facilities.

Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat will suspend service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico starting Sunday until April 30, and starting next week, all international passenger flights must land at only four airports – in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal.

BC Premier John Horgan has released the following statement regarding new international travel measures announced by the Government of Canada:

“We welcome the new international travel measures announced by the federal government today. These steps will strengthen the health and safety screenings at our borders and help keep British Columbians and all Canadians safer.

“Our government had been calling for mandatory quarantine measures to restrict international travel further. We trust the federal government’s efforts to monitor and follow up with these travellers will be vigilant.

“These new measures build on British Columbia’s leadership when we brought in requirements for all international travellers to have self-isolation plans in April 2020.

“Our message about non-essential travel remains the same: if you do not need to travel, don’t. I continue to speak with the prime minister and premiers across the country about ways we can continue to limit non-essential interprovincial travel.

“With vaccines on the way, we look forward to the day when we can once again welcome visitors to B.C. safely. Until then, we ask everyone to please stay home.”