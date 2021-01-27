C.D. Howe Applauds Surrey for Fiscal Accountability & Transparency

Surrey – The City of Surrey’s Finance Department has been awarded an A+ by the C.D. Howe Institute. Surrey is only one of two major Canadian municipalities to achieve the A+ grade. The report grades the most recent budgets and financial statements of major Canadian municipalities on financial reporting standards based on transparency, usefulness and timeliness.

“The high standards that the City of Surrey has set for its financial reporting goes beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles,” said Mayor Doug McCallum.

The City of Surrey also received an award for its 2020 – 2024 Budget Presentation. The award is presented by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) which serves government finance professionals in Canada and the U.S. The award recognizes quality in governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a municipal government and its management.