Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve To Receive Almost $45K In Community Grants To Improve Trails

Victoria/Chilliwack – 29 communities throughout the province will benefit from capital project funding for the health and social services sector, search and rescue operations, and arts and recreation facilities, through Community Gaming Grants.

Fifty-three not-for-profits are receiving a total of $5 million in capital project grants this year to make upgrades to community facilities and infrastructure, and update technology and equipment to improve their program delivery.

Chilliwack’s Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve will receive $44,800+ for a project to enhance the trail network to accommodate increased demand during the pandemic.