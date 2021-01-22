chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn with Karlee Arden, Planet Fitness: January 21, 2021 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn with Karlee Arden, Planet Fitness: January 21, 2021.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
-chillTV gears up for the School Board Trustees – Candidates Debate
-A Trustee Nominee is involved in the Mission Anti-bullying Rally in Mission.
-The Fraser Valley March for Women event is coming soon to the streets of Chiiliwack
AND
-With COVID Hitting sports this year as well as last—What’s Happening with the Valley Huskers.
INTERVIEW: Karlee Arden, Planet Fitness (Chilliwack, BC)
News Director: Don Lehn
