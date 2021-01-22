Chilliwack – The 4th Annual Fraser Valley Marches for Women March goes Virtual for 2021.

“Standing our Ground” is this year’s theme, reflecting the need to bring awareness of the rise of domestic violence, violence against women, disproportionate job loss women face and the lag in moving forward on the MMIWG due to COVID. Ann Davis Transition Society, the University of the Fraser Valley, Wilma House and the Fraser Valley Labour Council are encouraging all to join in supporting women’s and girls’ rights in this virtual march.

Chilliwack has the dubious distinction of 38% of homeless being women. Higher than many Canadian communities.

The Video is below.

This powerful video features four inspirational women leaders speaking from Chilliwack, including Patti MacAhonic, founder of the Fraser Valley Marches for Women march and Ann Davis Society Executive Director, Dr. Joanne MacLean, University of the Fraser Valley President; Danielle (DJ) Pohl, Chairperson – Local Executive 1204, B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union; Ivy Peers, Indigenous Youth Advocate and Cultural Advisor R.E.C.L.A.I.M. Society plus Aboriginal Drumming and Singing from Dionne McGrath, Ann Davis Transition Society Cultural Advisor and Elder.

“It is so important to come together to push for social justice for the most marginalized and oppressed among us, to become a voice for the voiceless and to work in solidarity for women’s and girls’ rights, it starts right here, right now, with each one of us”, stated Ms. MacAhonic.