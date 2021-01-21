Agassiz RCMP Need Help ID’ing Popkum Thieves

Agassiz/Popkum – RCMP need your help to identify people and the owner of a vehicle in photographs taken from a security camera following a string of alleged thefts from residential backyards.

Between January 10 to 16, 2021, Agassiz RCMP noted a spike in complaints from homeowners along Dyer Road and Royalwood Boulevard in Popkum. Evidence gathered by police during their investigation includes images of suspects and a vehicle linked to the thefts.

Suspects are a Caucasian woman dressed in a camouflage jacket over a hoodie, black pants and shoes accompanied by a white dog on a chain and a second individual associated to a four-door pickup truck.

RCMP

RCMP

As RCMP continue to our investigation we are reaching out to the public for assistance to identify the people in the security images, says Sergeant Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP. We also remind residents to ensure doors and gates are locked at night and immediately report unusual activity to the police.

RCMP urge anyone with information to identify the individuals to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

