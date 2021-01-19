Applications Open for BC Parks Student Ranger Program – Includes Cultus Lake Provincial Park

Victoria – Young adults interested in working outdoors this summer and playing a key role in environmental stewardship can now apply for the BC Parks Student Ranger Program.

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 21, 2021, and are available online: https://bcparks.ca/employment/student-ranger/

Twelve crews will be recruited, hired and employed by BC Parks across BC Parks. Locations for crews during the 2021 season include Cultus Lake Provincial Park.

The Student Ranger Program offers 48 young adults training and employment opportunities in B.C.’s parks and protected areas, providing hands-on work experience through a variety of projects related to conservation, recreation, community outreach and Indigenous relations.

“Our spectacular park system provides exceptional recreational opportunities and plays a critical role in preserving ecology, celebrating culture and honouring history,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “The meaningful work completed each year by student rangers has a lasting impact on our parks and protected areas, and is an important part of renewing our BC Parks workforce and capacity.”

Funded by the federal and provincial governments, the program consists of 12 crews of four student rangers located throughout B.C. The teams focus on initiatives such as ecosystem restoration, invasiv