Op/Ed – View from the Coach – What Is The State Of The Valley Huskers?

Chilliwack – Pro Sports seems to have rebounded (somewhat) from COVID restrictions. But it’s a different story for minor and amateur sports.

Last year the BC Football Conference, Canadian Junior Football and locally, the Valley Huskers, had their seasons shut down due to COVID-19.

What about 2021?

Huskers Head Coach Bob Reist responded to an information request from FVN and chillTV.

The future looks promising, but that could all change.

We haven’t been able to do much on the field. We have been using the time wisely though. We have brought in a lot of new board members during this period. Football people with renewed enthusiasm. Our players have been working hard to be in the best physical shape they can be to be ready for whenever they let us play football again. Off the field our players were able to kick start a fundraiser this past Christmas that raised $2700 to help families and kids in need. We will continue to grow our impact in the community despite COVID. Our players, coaches and executive are preparing vigorously to have a season in 2021, hopefully the good doctor (Dr. Bonnie Henry) will allow it.