Chiefs Acquire Woodhouse from Wellington, Lucas Sorace from Burnaby

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs have acquired 20-year old forward Ben Woodhouse from the Wellington Dukes in exchange for future considerations.

“He is a veteran player with a lot of experience. He competes every shift and has a lot of skill and IQ that we feel will be a great asset for our young group.”



Woodhouse, a native of Hamilton, Ontario, comes to the Chiefs in the midst of his fourth season in junior hockey. Last season with Wellington, he registered an impressive 14 goals, 30 assists, and 95 penalty minutes in 47 games.

“Ben is a player that we feel can come in and help to fill a void that was left with us losing some players due to COVID. He is a veteran player with a lot of experience. He competes every shift and has a lot of skill and IQ that we feel will be a great asset for our young group moving forward.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.

“I’m very excited to be in Chilliwack and become a Chief. To get the opportunity to get back on the ice and train for a potential season is exciting to say the least.” Said the 2000-born forward.

“Lucas is a quality prospect who has continued to work to improve his game.”



The Chilliwack Chiefs announce that affiliate player from last season Lucas Sorace, will join the club full-time for the 2021-22 BCHL season. Sorace, a 2004-born defenceman from Port Moody, is currently suiting up for the North East Chiefs U18 squad playing under coach Jamie Jackson. Last season, he tallied 6 goals and 15 assists for the BWC Elite 15 program, while also playing 1 game for the Chiefs at the BCHL level.