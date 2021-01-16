FV Health Care and Abbotsford Lions Help Abby Regional Hospital Maternity Ward

Abbotsford – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation received a cheque from The Abbotsford Lions Club to purchase stethoscopes for the Abbotsford Maternity Ward, a Trans Illuminator for the NICU and medical grade pillows for the Emergency Department. The cheque was presented by Lion Lynne Hutsul and Lion Gail Maltby.

