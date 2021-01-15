School Trustee Nominee Bondar Wants Increased Access to Voting

Chilliwack – In a media statement, Dr.Carin Bondar, candidate for the Chilliwack School Board, voiced disappointment this week that there will be no option for voters wishing to cast their ballot by mail in the February 13, 2021 by-election. A mail-in ballot option is a safest way for residents of

Chilliwack and the surrounding electoral districts to vote during the pandemic and has been demonstrated to be an effective tool to support voter engagement.

Following the closing of nominations last week, Dr. Bondar stated “this is such an important by-election and we should be doing everything we can to provide safe opportunities to cast a ballot during a pandemic.”

In person voting options are limited:

ADVANCE VOTING DAYS

Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre – 45530 Spadina Avenue

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Heritage Park – 44140 Luckakuck Way

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

GENERAL VOTING DAY

Saturday, February 13, 2021 – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at the following locations: