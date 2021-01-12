RCMP Need Info, Dash Cam Footage of Cultus Lake Car Jacking

Cultus Lake – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance with dash camera video as police investigate an alleged car jacking.

At approximately 6:15 on the morning of January 7, 2021 Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a car jacking near the Cultus Lake – Vedder Road roundabout.

Police are in the evidence gathering stage of their investigation into the allegation that a motorist travelling near the Cultus Lake – Vedder Road roundabout stopped for a vehicle displaying red and blue wig-wag lights in the windshield. Three suspects’ then exited their vehicle and stole the motorists Hyundai Santa Fe at gunpoint with the motorist inside. The suspects released the motorist on No. 3 Road near the Trans-Canada Highway, Chilliwack, a short time later.

As Chilliwack RCMP pursue their investigation, police are reaching out to motorists travelling on Columbia Valley Highway, Vedder Mountain Road, Yarrow Central Road, Boundary Road and No. 3 Road on January 7, 2021 between 5 – 6 a.m. who may have witnessed the stopped vehicles or obtained dash camera video to contact the Chilliwack RCMP.

The vehicle stolen has not yet been located and police are asking the public to be watchful for a grey 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with BC licence plate FN562H.

Chilliwack RCMP have some tips for drivers, should someone claiming to be an officer approach them: