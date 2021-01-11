Even With COVID – Abby/Mission Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Hit Its Targets

Abbotsford — The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign managed to hit their target, raising over $4.5 million provincially and over $160,000 locally, which will stay right here to help the community.

Due to the high cost of living in British Columbia, more people than ever are living at or below the poverty line; across Canada one in seven struggle to make ends meet. Added to this is a significant increased need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our annual Christmas campaign depends on this critical time of year to supply funding for programs and services to help our community’s most vulnerable all year long.

“Funds raised during the campaign stay local to help feed, clothe and shelter those in need, while helping others escape violence and addiction,” says spokesperson Captain Ruth Gillingham. “In many cases we are dealing with our most vulnerable citizens, many of whom are living in crisis. These funds will have a direct and meaningful impact on the lives of the individuals and families we serve. And it is because of our community … thank you.”

“This was an extraordinary year filled with many challenges. We are so appreciative of the community’s amazing response in support our Christmas Kettle Campaign. Thank you to everyone who donated to a kettle, to everyone who rang bells as kettle hosts, and to all the merchants who welcomed us to your stores! Because of your caring and generosity, we can continue to serve the most vulnerable in days to come,” states Carolyn Pollard – Kettle Coordinator for Abbotsford/Mission.

Each year, the Army relies on numerous corporate partners, including Walmart Canada, Loblaw Companies, Costco, BC Liquor Stores, Canadian Tire, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys, and many more, who generously allow Christmas kettles to be placed at their stores.

Although Christmas is over, The Salvation Army continues to assist those in need 365 days a year. Well over 1.7 million people were helped last year and we expect this number to continue to increase in 2021.

To make a financial contribution, or to volunteer your time locally, please visit www.centreofhope.net or call 604.852.9305.