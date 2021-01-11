Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame AGM Features “Miracle Mile” Author

Posted By: Don Lehn January 11, 2021

Chilliwack – The Annual General Meeting of the Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame will be on Monday, January 25th at 7 PM. The meeting will take place virtually via Zoom platform.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend, and the Society is looking for new board members to join.

If you are interested in attending the AGM, please contact the President Shannon: shannon.bettles@chilliwacksportshalloffame.com to receive your Zoom login code and password.

Contact the Hall if you want to attend the AGM. There will be a free presentation on the history of Chilliwack and the 1954 British Empire and Commonwealth Games by Jason Beck.

