2021 Earlybird RV Show & Sale Cancelled – Tradex

Abbotsford – While the decision was made back in November, organizers are taking to social media to remind people that the 2021 Show & Sale has been cancelled.

When you think about it, it would be tough to do this show in virtual form.

Show Manager Phoenix MacLaren stated in on their website: MTD Promotions will not be proceeding with the 2021 Earlybird RV Show & Sale scheduled February 18–21, 2021 at Tradex in Abbotsford. The decision to forego the annual show follows Provincial guidelines and supports the health and safety of everyone involved with the continued global health crises of COVID-19.

To learn more, visit http://www.rvshowsbc.com/earlybird/.