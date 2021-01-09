District of Mission Award of Excellence – Nominations Now Open

Mission – The District of Mission Cultural Resources Commission is currently accepting nominations for the Mission Community Excellence Awards.

These new awards were initiated by former District of Mission Councillor Jenny Stevens. They look to recognize and honor Mission’s outstanding citizens, who through their achievements and extraordinary efforts have made exemplary contributions regionally, provincially, nationally, or

internationally in the fields of Arts and Culture, Academics, or Humanitarianism, as a group or individual community member.

To be nominated you must meet the following criteria:

• The nominee must have been born in Mission or spent their formative or creative years living in Mission;

• The nominee must have lived in Mission for a minimum of 10 years (past or current);

• The nominee’s achievement must be regional, provincial, national, and/or international in scope;

• The nominee’s achievement must demonstrate the qualities of at least one of the following: empathy, humanity, social responsibility, or sustainability;

• Their nomination must fall into one of the following categories:



Arts & Culture including but not limited to architecture, comedy, craft, culinary arts, dance, design, film or video, First Nations including heritage, literature, and spoken word, multi/interdisciplinary, music, new/digital media, theatre, visual arts, or a virtual activity.

Academic including but not limited to the disciplines or field of studies in the arts, humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, or applied sciences.

Humanitarian including but not limited to the promotion of human welfare or social- economic reform.

The nomination process is open until February 15, 2021, at www.mission.ca/community- excellence-awards