chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 7, 2021 – INTERVIEW: David Algra of Algra Bros. Developments (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn January 8, 2021

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 7, 2021 – INTERVIEW: David Algra of Algra Bros. Developments.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

  • A Local Homeless Shelter has a COVID Outbreak and neighbours are not impressed.
  • Richard Process of Hofstede’s Country Barn this week joins Carin Bondar & Adam Suleman in the hunt for the vacant School trustee position.
  • Change could be on the horizon at Cultus Lake—restricting visitor access.

AND

The Vancouver Canucks will play at home— fans are still waiting on a decision for the Chiefs.

INTERVIEW: David Algra of Algra Bros. Developments

News Director: Don Lehn

