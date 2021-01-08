chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 7, 2021 – INTERVIEW: David Algra of Algra Bros. Developments (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 7, 2021 – INTERVIEW: David Algra of Algra Bros. Developments.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
- A Local Homeless Shelter has a COVID Outbreak and neighbours are not impressed.
- Richard Process of Hofstede’s Country Barn this week joins Carin Bondar & Adam Suleman in the hunt for the vacant School trustee position.
- Change could be on the horizon at Cultus Lake—restricting visitor access.
AND
The Vancouver Canucks will play at home— fans are still waiting on a decision for the Chiefs.
INTERVIEW: David Algra of Algra Bros. Developments
News Director: Don Lehn
