COVID Outbreak at Chilliwack Lifestyles – Declared Over

Chilliwack/Fraser Valley/Victoria – On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

“Today, we are reporting on new cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 31 through to today. From Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, we had 565 new cases; from Jan. 1 to 2, we had 607 new cases and from Jan. 2 to 3, we had 500 new cases. In the last 24 hours, we had 539 new cases.

“This represents 2,211 new cases of COVID-19, including 22 epi-linked cases, for a total of 54,201 cases in British Columbia.

“We have had six new health-care facility outbreaks at Braddan Private Hospital, Kin Village, Madison Care Centre, Royal City Manor, Williams Lake Seniors Village and Creekside Landing.

The outbreaks at Chilliwack Lifestyles, Finnish Manor, Holyrood Manor, Northcrest Care Centre, St. Judes Anglican Home, The Gardens at Qualicum Beach, The Residence at Clayton Heights and Three Links Care Centre are now over.

Chilliwack Lifestyles is a retirement home, located on Vedder Road. It offers residents independent living options as well as a variety of amenities and services. Contact – Chilliwack Lifestyles