Valley RCMP Need You Help to Return an Urn Found at a Bus Stop

Posted By: Don Lehn January 2, 2021

Fraser Valley – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the custodian of an urn found near a bus stop in the 45000-block of Yale Road in Chilliwack.

A member of the public who found the urn on November 30, 2020 provided the urn to police.

The police investigation has not identified a person to claim the urn.

The base of the urn is marked with the initials B.J., says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. We are reaching out to the public to assist us in returning the urn to the holder.

RCMP are urging anyone with information to aide in returning the urn to the owner to call police at 604-792-4611.

  1. Sandy | January 1, 2021 at 12:57 am | Reply

    It’s a pets urn ..

