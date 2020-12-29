Body of Abbotsford Senior Found Inside Burned Out Trailer on Bradner Road

Abbotsford – Early Monday morning (December 28 at 5:33AM), Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service responded to 9-1-1 calls of a fire in the 2400 block of Bradner Road. Upon arrival, firefighters located a trailer on the property fully engulfed in flames.

When firefighters were able to search the trailer, they located a deceased 66-year-old man inside. No one else was in the trailer at the time.

Abbotsford Police investigators, Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service Investigators and BC Coroners Service continue their investigation into the cause of the fire, which does not appear suspicious at this time.