viaSport Revises “Adult” Player Guidelines — Upping Age from 18 to 22 – Good News for Chiefs, Jets

Fraser Valley – viaSport has revised who they consider “adult” in sports and that is good news for the BCHL Chilliwack Chiefs and PJHL Chilliwack Jets.

If a player was over 18, they could not practice with their club. An Adult is now considered 22. That will effect beer leagues BUT Junior A (BCHL) and Junior B (PJHL) hockey will have their full compliments on the ice and doing drills together.

From the viaSport website: (NOTE – As a reminder, this PHO Order is in place until January 8, 2021, at which time government officials will determine if extensions or changes are required based on COVID-19 transmission data. Reducing interactions will help keep communities safe and healthy and lower the risk to our health care system. It is a good idea to review the most recent FAQ. )

As of December 24, 2020, updates have been made to the restrictions announced in the written Provincial Health Order on Gatherings and Events. These updates apply to all sport activities in B.C.

