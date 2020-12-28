Tek Solutions for Your Computer- Local Business OPEN During COVID Crisis – On Site or Remote Service (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Since 2001, Steve Just and Tek Solutions have carved out a well deserved solid reputation for computer maintenance as well as sales and service.
During this coronovirus situation, Tek is offering a remote serive to your computer starting at $60 plus tax.
Don’t be caught losing your data and pictures, especially your children’s school work. Call Steve from TEK Solutions at (604) 847-0857 or message him from https://www.facebook.com/jointekcanada/ for more information on MY CLOUD STORAGE. Reliable, centralized personal storage with AUTOMATIC backup that plugs into your own home network.
CONSIDER UPGRADING YOUR GRAPHICS OR VIDEO CARD
If you’re a serious gamer, this is a most important upgrade. Most PC manufacturers tend to have integrated graphics cards rather than dedicated graphics cards to save on costs.
