Surrey Cares Provides $5K Grant to Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Cloverdale – SurreyCares Community Foundation has granted $5,000 to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen from the Surrey Community Relief Fund which has now completed its current cycle. With this as the third grant, the total amount distributed to the Mobile Meals Program through this fund now stands at $21,000! The need for further funding is however still acute.

The Surrey Community Relief Fund has enabled the Cloverdale Community Kitchen to introduce their Mobile Meals program and keep it going, now serving hundreds of vulnerable community members per week. Matthew Campbell, the Director of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, explained that “at the beginning of COVID-19, we heard that there was a big need to get people meals; they couldn’t come on the busses anymore and a lot of meals on wheels programs were unsure if they could take more clients.” As the “Mobile Meals program was sponsored by SurreyCares, we were able to make more meals and deliver them to hundreds of seniors across Surrey” in this time of crisis. “While we have around 300 people serving on a monthly basis, we are always looking for new volunteers!” Campbell emphasized that if there is anyone who could use a hot meal delivered to their front door, they still have the capacity in their Mobile Meals program and can also help people out that way!

The Surrey Community Relief Fund is being delivered through a partnership with the Black Press the Surrey Board of Trade and The Saheli Foundation. With added financial support from individuals, philanthropists and businesses, the goal is to raise and distribute $500,000 to address the increased demand due to the impact of COVID-19.

About Cloverdale Community Kitchen

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s vision of a healthy and caring community for all began in 2011 as an extension of the Pacific Community Church. Through community support, they created a fully-realized commercial kitchen by 2013. Over the years, they have worked toward alleviating poverty and ensuring food security. Today, they serve 15,000 hot, nutritious meals through their dinner program. They have also helped provide over 800 community members with food and toys through their Christmas Hamper Program. The Cloverdale Community Kitchen continues to adapt, now with the COVID-19 pandemic, to help feed and clothe people in Cloverdale, Surrey, North Delta, Langley and White Rock while also supporting them to find housing and jobs.

For more information on their services for people in need and for people wanting to volunteer or donate, visit their website at https://www.mycck.ca/.

About SurreyCares

For 26 years, SurreyCares has been committed to inspiring donors, growing charitable endowments and investing in people, ensuring that Surrey is a giving, connected and caring community.