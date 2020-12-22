Province Updates What You Can Access Through Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Victoria – More government information is being provided online to make it easier for people in B.C. to access more types of the records they need.

People can access records and view the signed directives through the Open Information website at: www.gov.bc.ca/openinformation

Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, has signed five directives under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act to make more government records available to people without a freedom of information (FOI) request.

The records that will now be regularly provided online include:

* estimates notes prepared for ministers;

* corporate transition binder prepared for the Premier;

* transition binders prepared for incoming ministers;

* deputy ministers’ travel expense summaries; and

* summaries of purchasing card and business transaction account expenditures.

Proactive disclosure helps reduce demands on the FOI program by publishing records routinely requested by the public. This makes it easier for people to access popular types of records, while freeing up FOI resources for requestors.

These are the first new directives to be added to the Open Information catalogue since 2016. The B.C. government is committed to the principles of accountability and transparency by taking steps to improve the FOI system for the people who use it.