Starbeam – A Charity to Bring High-Speed Starlink Satellite Internet to the Third World

Fraser Valley – Starbeam is a Chilliwack based charity to bring high-speed Starlink satellite internet to the third world. To shine a light on all the potential world-changers waiting to be connected.

From the GoFundMe page: This fundraiser is to start a charitable organization whose main purpose will be to provide Starlink internet access to the third world, focusing on education and youth. Think of a village in Africa, with hundreds of children. Fifty years ago it didn’t have enough food or water. Slowly, with the help of aid agencies and technology their children are now beginning to flourish physically with enough water to live, enough food to thrive. Now, with a Starlink receiver, a wi-fi router, and a handful of cheap tablets/smartphones, unlimited education is at their (and their educators’) fingertips.

Chilliwack businessman and former Green Provincial MLA candidate Jeff Hammersmark owns the web domain needed and with $10,000 will fund the next year of development:

– Open a non-profit bank account for managing funds – fees for first year – $60

– Register/establish the charity, paying the associated fees – estimated costs including lawyer fees – between $4,500-$6,500

– Further develop the website, pay for future web hosting and e-mail server for the next year – $150

– Begin developing relevant contacts overseas (already set up for logistics), LinkedIn Premium Business for the next year – $672

– Develop a social media presence, some money for Facebook advertising – $600

– Fund the first Starlink system, purchase a small number of cheap smartphones/tablets (I have contacts in the Electronics industry that will likely be able to donate some devices), transportation – $2,500

Funds over $10,000 will go to speed up the development of the charity/fund additional systems.

The first system will target an under-served Indigenous community in Canada, both as a testing ground for future international systems, and also because Starlink internet is already available in parts of Canada.