GAME ON! NHL and NHLPA Approve Season

Vancouver/Toronto/New York (with files from Sportsnet) An NHL season is a go. COVID style.

The NHL’s Board of Governors has approved the agreement between the league and NHLPA for a 56-game 2020-21 season.

The regular season will begin on January 13 and conclude on May 8. The Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature 16 teams in the traditional best-of-seven, four-round format and wrap up around mid-July. The plan is to return to a “normal” hockey calendar for the 2021-22 season.

Training camps begin on January 3, but teams that did not qualify for the 2020 post-season will be permitted to begin activities on December 31. No pre-season games will be held.

Now here is the catch …

The NHL is going with a division realignment that includes a seven-team Canadian division, which still requires approval from local health officials for the games to be held north of the border.

That could be a problem for the Vancouver Canucks. BC has some of the toughest Travel and gathering rules going.

"An all-Canadian division will generate competition and rivalries for fans to enjoy." – G.M. Jim Benning 🇨🇦 🆚 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/I3glyKTG4R — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 20, 2020

North: Ottawa-Montreal-Toronto-Winnipeg-Edmonton-Calgary-Vancouver

East: Boston-Buffalo-New Jersey-NY Islanders-NY Rangers-Philadelphia-Pittsburgh-Washington

Central: Carolina-Chicago-Columbus-Detroit-Florida-Dallas-Nashville-Tampa Bay

West: Anaheim-Arizona-Colorado-Minnesota-Los Angeles-Las Vegas-San Jose-St. Louis