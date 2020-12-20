Fraser Health Declares Outbreak at Abbotsford’s The Mayfair Senior Living + Care, Outbreak Over at New West Care Site

Surrey/New West/Abbotsford – Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak is over at Royal City Manor. With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there is no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.

Royal City Manor is a long term care facility in New Westminster that is owned and operated by Revera.

Four residents at The Mayfair Senior Living + Care have tested positive for COVID-19. It is a long term care facility in Abbotsford that is owned by The Care Group. Fraser Health has declared an outbreak and a Fraser Health rapid response team is at the site. Communication with residents and families is underway.

The residents are currently in self-isolation at their home.

Fraser Health has worked with each site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.