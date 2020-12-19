chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Season Finale…”Georgee Low”, Season 2, Episode 11 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Chill N Chat! Season Finale…”Georgee Low”, Season 2, Episode 11.

The ladies of Chill N Chat! in their final episode this year, with a fabulous interview of Georgee Low, who can help you ‘discover your purpose’, and ‘decide your life’!

Georgee Low https://www.facebook.com/DecideYourLife

Also this week is Utterly Uncorked featuring:

Frind Estate Winery https://www.frindwinery.com/

https://www.facebook.com/frindestatew…

AND the FINAL episode of Treasure Trails for awhile…hey, it’s winter:

Hike – Mount Thom https://www.vancouvertrails.com/trail…

Thanks for watching the ladies ALL SEASON LONG and if you’d like to catch up on previous episodes, please look at episodes from this season, and season 1, here!:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

Thank you so much for watching this season!

Merry Christmas from Trish N Jenny….and chillTV!