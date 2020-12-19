chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 17, 2020 with Patti MacAhonic, Ann Davis Transition Society (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 17, 2020 with Patti MacAhonic, Ann Davis Transition Society.
Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
-The rights of in person worship vs COVID Lock Down rules
-The Harrison Quarry idea is almost buried
-concerns that COVID is negatively influencing domestic violence.
AND
Chilliwack connection to racism in soccer.
News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: Patti MacAhonic, Ann Davis Transition Society
