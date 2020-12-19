chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 17, 2020 with Patti MacAhonic, Ann Davis Transition Society (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 17, 2020 with Patti MacAhonic, Ann Davis Transition Society.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

-The rights of in person worship vs COVID Lock Down rules

-The Harrison Quarry idea is almost buried

-concerns that COVID is negatively influencing domestic violence.

AND

Chilliwack connection to racism in soccer.

News Director: Don Lehn

Interview: Patti MacAhonic, Ann Davis Transition Society

