Chiefs Hire New Goaltending Coach – An Abby Native Hockey Product

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs are proud to announce the hiring of Abbotsford native Mackenzie Skapski as their new goaltending coach. Skapski, a former 170th overall draft pick of the New York Rangers is a highly regarded young coach who is eager for this opportunity. He will use his experience as a professional goaltender (2-0 record at the NHL level) to help the Chiefs goaltenders as well as youth goaltenders in the community. Skapski has been working with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds program, as well as many other goaltenders in the Fraser Valley. He works as a goaltending consultant with the Portland Winterhawks, and is partnered with Jeff Malcolm with Own Assertion Goaltending Consultants. Mackenzie specializes in individual consultation and video breakdown for goaltenders looking to take the next step in their development.

The Chilliwack Chiefs would like to thank their former goaltending coach Grant Rollheiser for all of his contributions to the team. Grant is a realtor, as well as an aspiring firefighter in Chilliwack, with all of his work commitments both sides agreed that this was the best course of action. Grant will stay on with the team working with the Chilliwack Chiefs Hockey Academy, as well as assisting with other goaltender specific programs.