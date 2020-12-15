Mission Acquires Land for Environmental Conservation and Future Park Uses

Mission – The District of Mission has recently purchased a 4.7-acre parcel of land on St Anthony Way for wetland conservation and future park purposes using funds from the Parkland Acquisition Reserve.

District of Mission

The property is located next to a larger wetland owned by Ducks Unlimited Canada and the District’s purchase will help ensure further protection of the environmental attributes of this area. The remaining acquired space is reserved for park purposes that will be developed at a future time.

Ducks Unlimited

“Stave Valley Salmonid Enhancement Society appreciates the District’s long-standing practice of working co-operatively with our society and other agencies in identifying and permanently protecting environmentally sensitive habitat,” said Jim Taylor, a director of Stave Valley Salmonid Enhancement Society.