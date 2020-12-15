COVID Cases Set New Fraser Valley Record (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley/Victoria – On Monday, the weekend COVID numbers were released and Fraser Valley set a new and disturbing record. Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health noted that:

“Today, we are reporting on three 24-hour periods. From Dec. 11 to 12, we had 698 new cases. From Dec. 12 to 13, we had 689 new cases and in the last 24 hours, we have had a further 759 new cases.

“This represents 2,146 new cases of COVID-19, including 16 epi-linked cases, for a total of 42,943 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 10,039 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 359 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 87 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Currently, 11,177 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 31,207 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Since we last reported, we have had 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,474 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 29 in the Island Health region, 250 in the Interior Health region, 91 in the Northern Health region and two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“There have been 49 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 647 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had three new health-care facility outbreaks at Jubilee Lodge, Fraserview Intermediate Care Lodge and Villa Carital. The outbreaks at Amica White Rock, West Coast General Hospital, Fellburn Care Centre – PATH, Fleetwood Villa, The Residence in Mission, Windermere Care Centre and Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens are over.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has meant a year like no other for all of us, doing things in ways we have never done before. This is the same for our holiday celebrations.