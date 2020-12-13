Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer Registration is Now Open

Chilliwack – With the vaccine now days away from being available and words of hope from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Henry that there is light at what seems to be the longest tunnel in the world, the Chilliwack FC Executive is ready to open registration for our Spring 2021 season.

Erring on the side of caution, Chilliwack FC has set up the spring registration with a payment plan for all programs offered. When you register for any spring program, your first payment will be zero (0) dollars, with the balance due on February 20, 2020.

Click here for recreational program information and to register for Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer League.

Click here for recreational program information and to register for U4 Kick Start.

Click here for development program information and to register for U9-U18 Cascadia Soccer League.