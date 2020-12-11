chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Karen McGregor”, Season 2, Episode 10 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – It’s the PENULTIMATE EPISODE of the SEASON, and Trish N Jenny are so pleased to have as their guest, author and speaker, Karen McGregor who discusses her book “The Tao of Influence”, for those wishing to speak or grow business through speaking, some useful links: https://www.facebook.com/speakersucce… or www.SpeakerSuccessFormula.com www.KarenMcGregor.com

Also returning a fabulous “Utterly Uncorked” featuring 2018 Cabernet Franc from Tinhorn Creek https://www.facebook.com/TinhornCreek/

AND, a “Treasure Trails” that has the ladies hiking Christmas Hill / Swan Lake near downtown Victoria!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™