AbbyPD Update on Clearbrook Road Incident – Bloodied Man Runs From A House

Abbotsford – On Thuesday afternoon, AbbyPD were on scene in the 2300 block of Clearbrook Road in response to a man, covered in blood, fleeing from a residence.

Upon police arrival, the injured man was located, and has been transported to hospital to receive treatment for serious but not life threatening injuries.

There remains a heavy police presence in this area as APD continue this investigation.

Please avoid the area. ROAD REMAINS CLOSED on Clearbrook Road between Oak & Peardonville Road.

Photos from Kevin MacDonald/KAM Productions/Facebook: