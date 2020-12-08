Decades Coffee Club Morphs Into On Line Bakery

Posted By: Don Lehn December 8, 2020

Chilliwack “Sign o the times” … – Prince

When you do what you have to , nut to survive as a business in these crazy times, but to roll with the punches and become something different, and stay relevant.

Decades Coffee was to have left its former Wellington Avenue local to the new Downtown revitalization plan. That hit a few snags as well as the pandemic.

Over the summer, Decades was selling baked goods on line.

That is now full time.

In a Tuesday afternoon letter posted to social media, Owner Rod Laser outlined what the delicious future holds for Decades:

