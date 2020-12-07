BC Throne Speech 2PM Monday – Short Session – Pandemic Economic Relief

Victoria – In the wake of the October Provincial election and the NDP majority. Premier John Horgan will make good on a promise for pandemic relief.

This will start Monday, December 7 at 2PM with the Throne Speech followed by a short two week session.

A one-time, tax-free payment of $1,000 to eligible families and $500 to individuals is set to be passed although Horgan admits, the money may not come in time for Christmas. That depends on financial logistics.

The plan is to stimulate the economy.

More to come.