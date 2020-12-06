Alzheimer Society Invites Fraser Valley Residents to go Virtual with Breakfast to Remember Fundraiser – March 4, 2021

Fraser Valley – This March, take action and change the future for the estimated 70,000 people living with dementia in B.C., including many in the Fraser Valley, at Breakfast to Remember, a virtual fundraising breakfast featuring a keynote address and live Q&A with astronaut Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian to walk in space.

Annual Breakfast to Remember events bring B.C. business leaders together with communities across the province to hear inspiring talks and help raise critical funds for Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services, as well as enable dementia research in B.C. This winter, at a time when people affected by dementia need support more than ever, area residents have the opportunity to join the Breakfast and show people affected by dementia that they’re not alone.

“For 10 years, members of Vancouver’s business community have embraced the Breakfast to Remember and provided invaluable support for people affected by dementia,” said Robert Piasentin, Chair of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Board of Directors. “We’re very pleased that we’ve been able to pivot this year and offer a wonderfully unique virtual breakfast; it’s an opportunity for leaders to step up and raise the funds needed to ensure help is there for families facing the disease when they need it the most.”

The Society hopes people locally and in all corners of the province will make the most of this opportunity to participate in a one-of-a kind event that also provides vital support when it’s needed the most. Breakfast to Remember would not be possible without the generous support of community partners, including long-time sponsors Murrick Group and Bayshore Home Health, who were quick to get behind the event in its new format. Other businesses helping enable dementia research and ensure programs and services are available for people affected by dementia at this time include BC Notaries Association and Valley Mitsubishi Kelowna.

Breakfast to Remember is set for March 4, 2021, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tickets also include access to an exclusive research event, featuring a live discussion with leading dementia researcher, Dr. Alexandre Henri-Bhargava, on March 10. To learn more, or to purchase tickets, visit BreakfastToRemember.ca.