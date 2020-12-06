A “Number” of Chilliwack Churches Defied COVID Closures on Sunday (December 6)

Chilliwack – A few Chilliwack churches defied the PHO and Dr. Bonnie Henry and help in-person services on Sunday December 6.

One Langley church repeated their posture from last week as well.

Pastors of those specific churches claim they are exempt from the PHO’s request that they remain close for safety reasons.

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Staff Sgt. Mike Rail said in a media release, that legal options are being reviewed but would not say which Chilliwack churches defied the ban and were fined, if at all at this time.

Fines start at $2300 per offense.

More to come.